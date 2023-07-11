News you can trust since 1852
King Charles describes his ghostly experience at Pontefract Liquorice Festival

A King Charles I impersonator says he experienced a “paranormal event” while being given a tour of the castle dungeons during the Pontefract Liquorice Festival.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST

Daniel Williams, 49, from Sutton Coldfield, has been to Pontefract Castle several times, but this was the first time he had come in his full Charles I regalia.

Taking part in the event, including interacting with locals enjoying the festivities (one attendee commented ‘You’re looking good for over 400 years old, King Charles!’), “Charles” also got a specialist tour of the castle grounds.

After being shown the “King's seat” in the stonework, in which “Charles” sat for photographs, the tour also showed where the castle drawbridge was, the remains of gatehouse where they found pottery during archaeological excavations, as well as the “Sally Port” (a small exit from a castle for making swift attacks).

'Charles I' got a tour of the castle, the dungeon and other parts of the structure - as well as claiming to have experienced a paranormal phenomenon'Charles I' got a tour of the castle, the dungeon and other parts of the structure - as well as claiming to have experienced a paranormal phenomenon
'Charles I' got a tour of the castle, the dungeon and other parts of the structure - as well as claiming to have experienced a paranormal phenomenon
Later in the afternoon the castle dungeons were held open for “Charles”, where visitors could see the graffiti of prisoners from the 1600s and King Charles's time, including inmates who were held there for more than six months.

As the day started winding down, “Charles” was one of a few people left in the dungeon, and explained what happened.

“I decided to go and stand in a pitch black dead end recess – of which the dungeon had a few, here and there,” he said.

“While standing there in the total blackness I heard a loud shuffle/sharp movement of someone directly behind me making me looking round sharp in disbelief.

'Charles I' (played by Daniel Williams) was in attendance at Pontefract Castle for the Pontefract Liquorice Festival'Charles I' (played by Daniel Williams) was in attendance at Pontefract Castle for the Pontefract Liquorice Festival
'Charles I' (played by Daniel Williams) was in attendance at Pontefract Castle for the Pontefract Liquorice Festival

"There was nobody in there with me or near me. I noticed too that area felt colder than other parts the dungeon.

“I called my friend quickly over who video'd me with light on. He noticed orbs moving as he filmed. It wasn't until I got home I looked at the video and there they were!

“I told the guide of my experience and she said the dungeon had been known for ghostly goings on in the past. I certainly wasn't expecting to have one!”

Ghost experience aside, Daniel said he “loved” the festival, and is “looking forward to returning the Pontefract Castle in the future”.

