The Royal Voluntary Service is launching the special awards for volunteers, one of a number of official projects to mark King Charles III’s Coronation on May 6, with people invited to nominate someone who could become a Coronation Champion.

Lord-Lieutenant Ed Anderson, His Majesty King Charles’ representative in West Yorkshire, said: “The Coronation Champions Awards will recognise a diverse group of volunteers from different backgrounds and communities and we would love to see Wakefield volunteers celebrated for the amazing contributions they have made and continue to make.”

A total of 500 volunteers from across the country will be chosen as Coronation Champions and will receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a signed certificate from Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

There will also be opportunities for some volunteers to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations including the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.

Mr Anderson said: “The categories for consideration include supporting older people, supporting young people and children and sustainability and the environment. We know there are many worthy volunteers in Wakefield and we want to show our appreciation for and acknowledgement of their incredible work. But we need local people to help us find them!”

Closing date is Sunday, April 2 and nominees must be over the age of 14. To nominate someone and to find more information and the full list of nomination categories, visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk