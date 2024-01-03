Plans have been approved for 27 affordable homes to be built on land in Kinsley.

Wakefield District Housing (WDH) has been given permission to build a mix of bungalows and two-storey houses at a site off Tombridge Crescent.

The plan includes demolishing four existing properties to make way for the development.

Wakefield Council has granted permission for 15 two-bed, eight three-bed houses and four two-bed bungalows, each with parking spaces, on a 0.8 hectare site.

WDH will be required to make a financial contribution to compensate for the loss of biodiversity.

An officer’s report says the site is currently used for dog walking and tethering horses but is also blighted by fly-tipping.

The report adds: “The provision of 100% affordable dwellings exceeds the policy requirement and would make a significant contribution to the identified backlog of affordable housing need.”

Four people objected to the scheme with concerns about the removal of the existing properties and an increase in traffic in the area.

Objections were also raised about loss of privacy to nearby homes the impact of the scheme of local infrastructure, including schools and healthcare.

One objector said:”This insistence on cramming as many rabbit-hutch homes into as small a space as possible is a cancer in our modern society, and regardless of the access hazards, isn’t in keeping with the existing housing stock and is certain to increase noise for existing residents.

“This is a missed opportunity to improve the area and will be a pretty miserable compressed existence for its new residents too.”

Another resident not in favour of the proposals said: “My property will have six houses looking on to my private garden. My privacy will be lost.”

The report said the scheme complies with national guidelines.

It says: “The development would go towards meeting a need for affordable housing in this area.