Last year saw Covid restrictions in care homes being lifted with residents being able to participate in more outings and enjoy increased interaction with their local community.

Entertainers could perform inside again and visitors were no longer required to test before entering the home.

Residents living at the Wakefield Road home, which provides residential, respite and residential dementia care, along with their family and friends were asked to provide feedback and responses to a number of questions spanning key elements of care home life.

Resident Mary Rushe and care assistant Mitra Mo.

Categories included care, the team, food and dining, activities programme and home cleanliness.

A total of 97% of respondents said that team members are friendly and approachable and 94% agreed that the team is responsive to matters that concern them. 93% agreed that overall they are satisfied with the standard of care in the home and 89% said that they or their relative is happy living at Hemsworth Park.

Respondent comments included: “It’s a nice place to live and everybody’s friendly. If I need any help someone’s always available. Also there is always something going on for me to do.” And: “I couldn’t wish for any better. If I need anything they get me it, always so friendly and nice.”

The home’s manager, Fiona Tate, said: “I am so proud of the whole team; the survey results show their dedication to providing such wonderful care.

"We are passionate about helping our residents to enjoy a fulfilling day, every day and ensuring their health and happiness is at the heart of everything we do.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took part in the survey; feedback is massively important so we can provide the best experience for our residents and their families and really make a difference to the lives of those we care for every day.”

