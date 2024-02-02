Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The discovery was made at Kubus International Food Store, on Kirkgate, during a day of action by police and trading standards officers.

A licensing review hearing was told that there was evidence the store has links to serious organised criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Toby Warden, a West Yorkshire Police licensing officer, said a tobacco detection dog was used during an operation at the store on December 4 last year.

The discovery was made at Kubus International Food Store, on Kirkgate, during a day of action by police and trading standards officers.

Counterfeit and smuggled tobacco was found hidden in the ceiling.PC Warden said there was a history of illegal activity and non-compliance issues at the shop dating back six years.

The store’s licence was revoked in 2018 when it was under different ownership.

The officer said attempts had been made to help the current licence holder, Kardo Abu Baker, comply with licensing regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But staff training schedules and other important documents had not been kept up to date, councillors were told.

While officers were at the store, a member of staff was seen serving a single can of cider to a customer in breach of the store’s licensing conditions.

Paul Dean, a licensing enforcement officer for Wakefield Council, said the worker appeared “blissfully unaware” of licensing rules.

Mr Abu Baker did not attend the hearing at Wakefield Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dean said the shop had been put up for sale since police and council officers called for the review hearing, adding: “That shows how much he is interested.

“Evidence suggests that it doesn’t matter who owns this store, the same problems keep coming back.”

Public health officer Chris Wathen also called for the review hearing.