The fundraiser organised by Kirklands FC kicked off with a friendly tournament between six local sides followed by a day of family entertainment at Kirklands Hotel, which included singers, stalls, a raffle, and face painting for the kids.

There was also a bouncy castle, an ice cream van and a BBQ by Gledhill butchers that people got to enjoy.

The money raised will be split evenly between the two charities.

Secretary and Chairman of Kirklands FC, Ian Waldie, said: “In the morning we had the Joan Kitson Memorial Cup where we had six local sides playing including the College Pub FC, Travellers FC Stanley, Eggborough Eagles, Wrenthorpe Rangers, and the Kirkland First and Reserves team.

"From midday, we had entertainment, food and stalls at the Kirklands Pub at the same time.

"We ended up raising over £4,500 and we have donations still to come in which will hopefully get us over the £5,000 mark.

“I want to say thank you to our official sponsors and partners, Digraph Transport Supplies that donated £2,000, Yorkshire Financial Consultancy, KH Mortgages and Kirklands Hotel.

People turned out in droves to support the club's fundraising efforts.

"It was a great day, there was all sorts going on.

"Loads of families and people from the community turned up and everyone I spoke with really enjoyed it. I was exhausted by the end of it.”

Karl Johnson, owner of Venue 23 gave a performance, alongside Paddy James and Steve Walters.

One of the official partners of the event, Keeley Handlovics from KH Mortgages, said: “I collaborate with Kirklands FC every year to help run the event.

"The funds go to different charities but my purpose is for Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group as my little boy has Down’s Syndrome.

"One of the main events was the raffle where we sold over 2,000 tickets, with top prizes of a signed Wakefield Trinity shirt, a massage therapy voucher, food hampers and more.”

Wakefield Hospice said: “Thank you to Ian Waldie from Kirklands FC for pulling it all together.