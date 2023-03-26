News you can trust since 1852
Kirklees Council tenants and leaseholders invited to have their say on housing issues

The local authority say they are ‘committed’ to ensuring that tenants and leaseholders have a strong voice in their work by encouraging residents to join its panels.

By Jessica Barton
Published 26th Mar 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read

Kirklees Council are encouraging tenants and leaseholders to join two of its panels, including:

  • The Tenant Voice Panel:
Set up in 2023, this new panel is part of the council’s formal decision-making arrangements ensuring tenants and leaseholders have opportunities to influence housing services at a strategic level.

Coun Cathy Scott, cabinet member for housing and democracy.
The panel will have oversight on performance and compliance against housing regulatory standards from a tenant's perspective.

  • The Tenant Advisory and Grants Panel:
Set up in 2021, this panel provides tenants and leaseholders with a platform to express their opinions and concerns about housing and community issues at grassroots level and to make sure their voices are heard by the council.

The panel is responsible for approving grants that Kirklees Council offers for community projects.

Coun Cathy Scott, cabinet member for housing and democracy, said: “We want to make sure that our tenants have a seat at the table, which is why we are encouraging them to get involved in different ways and at different levels to have their say.

Housing covers such a diverse range of work across Kirklees – it's essential we know exactly what matters to our tenants.”

For more information about the roles and how to apply, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/tenant-panels.

Alternatively, contact the team on 01484 414886 or email [email protected]

