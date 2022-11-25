Knottingley family to open a Santa's grotto for community just before Christmas to raise money for Wakefield's Pinderfields Hospital
A kind-spirited Knottingley family is opening a Christmas grotto outside their house to raise funds for Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.
The grotto has been organised by Scott Hill, 34, and his mum and dad, Eileen and Michael Hill, and his brother and sister-in-law, Kelly and Graham Hill.
The funds raised from the community event will go to Pinderfields Hospital’s early pregnancy unit after staff helped Kelly and Graham through baby loss.
Scott said: “We’re raising funds to donate to Pinderfields Hospital’s early pregnancy unit because my sister-in-law lost a baby.
“Any left over selection boxes will be given to the children’s ward.”
Scott will be donning Father Christmas’s famous red suit and white beard and the Castleford Tigers RLFC mascot, JT, will be on hand to announce the raffle winners.
The grotto will be thrown open to the public on Wednesday, December 21 from 2pm to 5pm on 143 Sycamore Avenue, Knottingley, WF11 0QA.