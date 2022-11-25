The grotto has been organised by Scott Hill, 34, and his mum and dad, Eileen and Michael Hill, and his brother and sister-in-law, Kelly and Graham Hill.

The funds raised from the community event will go to Pinderfields Hospital’s early pregnancy unit after staff helped Kelly and Graham through baby loss.

Scott said: “We’re raising funds to donate to Pinderfields Hospital’s early pregnancy unit because my sister-in-law lost a baby.

Scott Hill is organising the grotto alongside his family.

“Any left over selection boxes will be given to the children’s ward.”

Scott will be donning Father Christmas’s famous red suit and white beard and the Castleford Tigers RLFC mascot, JT, will be on hand to announce the raffle winners.

