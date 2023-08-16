Knottingley parents to hold family fun day to raise funds for 19-month-old Lennie's cerebral palsy therapies
The tot, who was born three months prematurely, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after complications during birth.
Lennie receives hydrotherapy on the NHS and has a visit from his physiotherapist once every 12 weeks, which his mum, social worker Candice Clay, says is not enough as he is not hitting his developmental milestones.
Candice and her partner, William Clay, are paying out of pocket for private therapy, which includes weekly private physiotherapy and movement and conduction education, which is why they have decided to hold this fundraiser on Sunday, August 27 from 1pm.
Candice said: “Everyone is more than welcome to join us, we do ask that people bring their own chairs to sit on.
"This is a free event that we organised to raise awareness of cerebral palsy, as well as raise some money which go towards paying for Lennie’s therapies.”
The fundraiser will include a bouncy castle, a fun fair, games, a tombola, entertainment for kids, market stalls, food, and a lot more.
Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture.
And according to Scope, one of the UK’s leading charities for people with disabilities, cerebral palsy affects about one in every 400 children in the UK.
For more information, visit Lennie’s Facebook page which Candice set up: https://www.facebook.com/lennie.living.with.cerebral.palsy or you can donate to Lennie’s online fundraiser here.