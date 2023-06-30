Knottingley ‘put on parliamentary map’ and Rothwell to become part of Wakefield constituency in boundary changes

Other changes include Knottingley being ‘put on the parliamentary map’ in the renaming of a constituency with Pontefract and Castleford.

The carve-up sees Horbury, Ossett, Wakefield South and Wakefield Rural council wards grouped with Denby Dale and Kirkburton, in neighbouring Kirklees, to create the cross-border Ossett and Denby Dale constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normanton is to be separated from Pontefract and Castleford to be merged with Hemsworth.

MPs Yvette Cooper, Simon Lightwood and Jon Trickett.

A report described Rothwell as an ‘orphan ward’ as it recommended the merger with Wakefield.

The commission described the decision as “contentious” as there had been “continued opposition” to the move, but added: “We do not consider that we have received any compelling new evidence to persuade us to change the arrangement in the final recommendations.”

The redrawn Wakefield and Rothwell constituency will also include the council wards of Stanley and Outwood East and Wrenthorpe and Outwood West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the changes, Wakefield Labour MP Mr Lightwood said: “It’s a really bittersweet moment – as residents in Ossett, Horbury and South Ossett and Wakefield Rural ward will move into a different constituency.

“It has been an honour to serve them, and I hope that their new MP will continue the progress we have made.

“I am also looking forward to welcoming three fantastic wards into the new Wakefield and Rothwell constituency and I look forward to working hard to serve the residents in Wakefield, Stanley, Wrenthorpe, Outwood and Rothwell”.

The Morley and Outwood constituency, represented by Tory Andrea Jenkyns, is to be scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new Leeds South West and Morley constituency will take in the Leeds wards of Farnley and Wortley.

From the next general election, Normanton will be merged with Hemsworth.

The change will see Labour’s Yvette Cooper’s constituency being renamed Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley.

The report states: “We have been persuaded by the evidence regarding the acknowledgement of the town of Knottingley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Cooper said: “We argued strongly that Knottingley needed to be put on the parliamentary map so it is great news that the Boundary Commission for England have now agreed to put Knottingley in the parliamentary constituency name for the first time.”

“Knottingley deserves proper civic recognition and investment from the government to reflect our proud and important economic, social and political history.”

Labour MP Jon Trickett’s Hemsworth constituency will be renamed Normanton and Hemsworth.

Mr Trickett has described the addition of the Normanton ward into the Hemsworth constituency as a ‘natural addition’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boundary Commission for England published its final recommendations this week.