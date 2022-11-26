F L Hair is on the shortlist for a national prize in the category in the UK Hair and Beauty awards for the second time in the salon’s 13 years of operating.

The business at Pontefract Road has been nominated in the “Hair and Beauty” awards before as well as the RCH Redken Certified Haircolourist awards.

F L Salon owner Faye Peel said she was delighted to be shortlisted for the 2023 awards after facing challenges posed by the Covid penademic lockdowns and now difficulties with energy bills and the rise in the cost of living.

F L Hair in Pontefract Road, Knottingley, has been nominated for the "Best For Blondes" category in the "Hair and Beauty Awards"

"it’s such a hard journey for small businesses in this day and age. But it's been the best times of my life really. I’ve met some amazing people along the way,” she said.

.”“I decided five years ago when I had to take a step back for maternity leave that I would use my time to take a teaching course with Huddersfield University. I also completed an assessor's qualification so now I am able to teach and assess in the salon,” she added.

“We turned into an academy this year and now offer short courses in hairdressing, specifically aimed at post graduate stylists that need that little bit more hands on training to get them ready for a paid position.

"We have a website for the students where we plan to offer online and in person courses (www.flhairacademy.com). We recently just passed the highest level of colour award with Redken (leaders in hair colour product, science and education), and we now hold the title RCH salon for this (Redken Certified Haircolourist.”

“We plan to grow as both a working salon and as an educational centre to deliver level 2 and level 3 hairdressing qualifications.”

Faye and her team have been nominated for their award because “we have so much knowledge of the science behind lightening hair, this enables us to take people blonde but keep the integrity of the hair”, she said.

