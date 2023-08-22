The mix-voiced choir will hold the gig at St Giles’ Church, Pontefract, with special guest, Vivat, on Friday, September 22 at 7pm.

In 2022, members of the choir travelled to Riga, Latvia, and met and performed alongside the choir in Jūmala, a resort city just west of the Latvian capital.

Sue Rowley, publicity officer for the Fairburn singers, said: Last year we travelled to Riga, the birthplace of our musical director, Andris Ugulis, and met and performed alongside Vivat. It is our pleasure to welcome them here on a return visit.

Members of Knottingley's Fairburn Singers.

"The main mission of Vivat is to promote Latvian folk music and classical choir music not only in Latvia, but also abroad.”

Vivat will also be performing at St Margaret’s Church in Swinton in September.