Knottingley's Fairburn Singers to host summer concert with special teenage violinist guest

The Fairburn Singers are set to hold their annual summer concert later this month.
By Shawna Healey
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The mixed-voiced choir based in Knottingley will perform at Fairburn Community Centre in just over two weeks’ time.

They will be performing a medley of popular tunes, with some songs in their repertoire including You Raise Me Up by Josh Groban and Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley.

Sue Rowley, publicity officer for the Fairburn singers, said: “At our next concert we will once again be joined by Lily Brown on violin, who has just passed her grade six exam.

The Fairburn Singers are set to hold their annual summer concert on Monday, July 24 at Fairburn Community Centre.The Fairburn Singers are set to hold their annual summer concert on Monday, July 24 at Fairburn Community Centre.
"Lily is a very talented, young violinist and has performed with us before. With summer-themed refreshments and raffle, this annual concert always goes with a swing.”

In September, the choir will be singing at St Giles’ Church in Pontefract with guests Vivat, a Latvian choir the Fairburn Singers met in Riga, Latvia, last year.

And the group will be performing alongside Wakefield Wind Orchestra in Selby Abbey in October.

Tickets cost £7 on the door and refreshments will be available.

Lily has just passed her grade six violin exam.Lily has just passed her grade six violin exam.
