Knottingley's iconic buildings to light up to celebrate town's industrial heritage

A 'gob' of glass being dropped into a bowl mould at Bagley's glassworks in the 1950s.

Knottingley: Fire & Water is a free event taking place on Wednesday, November 23 and is the brainchild of artist, David Appleyard and Knottingley residents who worked closely together during a seven-month project, to create an artwork that captured the industrial history of the town.

Community groups, residents in independent living schemes and school children collaborated with the artist, who was also inspired by collections available to view at Wakefield Museums & Castles which tell the history of the area and the stories, memories, and opinions of local people.

The event starts at 5pm at Knottingley Town Hall where visitors can explore responses of local people to the question, ‘What does Knottingley mean to you?', as well as leaving their own responses.

Black and white photographs, depicting the two main industries in the town, glassmaking and shipbuilding, will be projected onto glass manufacturer, Stoelzle Flaconnage’s, Old Vicarage building.

There will be music from the Knottingley Silver Band and free refreshments available.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “It has been wonderful to see how this project has developed over the past seven months, with the input of more than 200 residents, into this exciting and innovative event.

"We hope every resident of Knottingley will join us to explore how the town has been shaped by the important industries of glassmaking and shipbuilding."

Artist, David Appleyard, said: “What a pleasure it has been to immerse myself in the Knottingley community since April, to learn about the heritage, and to listen to the good, the bad and the unique aspects of this town. This event is intended to bring the community together for an evening of celebration, reflection, and strong community spirit, along with some moments of wonder as these incredible industrial buildings are lit up.”

