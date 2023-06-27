News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
The South Kirkby based facility 'Production Park' have previously provided staging and lighting structures for international names including Kylie, Olly Murs,Hugh Jackman and Lady Gaga.The South Kirkby based facility 'Production Park' have previously provided staging and lighting structures for international names including Kylie, Olly Murs,Hugh Jackman and Lady Gaga.
The South Kirkby based facility 'Production Park' have previously provided staging and lighting structures for international names including Kylie, Olly Murs,Hugh Jackman and Lady Gaga.

Kylie, Olly Murs and even Hugh Jackman - here are 15 celebrities who have worked with South Kirkby based Production Park

The South Kirkby based facility Production Park has previously provided staging and lighting structures for international names including the Spice Girls, Hugh Jackman, Take That and the Arctic Monkeys.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST

While not all of the stars may not have visited in person, some of them have been spotted getting to know the local area...

Brilliant Stages, who are based at Production Park in South Kirkby, produced Kylie Minogue’s stage set for her fifteenth concert tour – The Golden Tour.

1. Kylie

Brilliant Stages, who are based at Production Park in South Kirkby, produced Kylie Minogue’s stage set for her fifteenth concert tour – The Golden Tour. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Brilliant Stages was approached in early 2017 to produce a complex multi-dimensional concert touring stage set for Robbie Williams’ The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour.

2. Robbie Williams

Brilliant Stages was approached in early 2017 to produce a complex multi-dimensional concert touring stage set for Robbie Williams’ The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Production Park manufactured, integrated and delivered various pieces of staging for their reunion tour in 2019.

3. The Spice Girls

Production Park manufactured, integrated and delivered various pieces of staging for their reunion tour in 2019. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
The Hollywood star was spotted perusing the local area, as the Production Park Studios team worked on ‘The Greatest Show’ - Hugh Jackman’s theatrical spectacular.

4. Hugh Jackman

The Hollywood star was spotted perusing the local area, as the Production Park Studios team worked on ‘The Greatest Show’ - Hugh Jackman’s theatrical spectacular. Photo: getty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Spice Girls