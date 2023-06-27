Kylie, Olly Murs and even Hugh Jackman - here are 15 celebrities who have worked with South Kirkby based Production Park

The South Kirkby based facility Production Park has previously provided staging and lighting structures for international names including the Spice Girls, Hugh Jackman, Take That and the Arctic Monkeys.
While not all of the stars may not have visited in person, some of them have been spotted getting to know the local area...
1. Kylie
Brilliant Stages, who are based at Production Park in South Kirkby, produced Kylie Minogue’s stage set for her fifteenth concert tour – The Golden Tour. Photo: Getty
2. Robbie Williams
Brilliant Stages was approached in early 2017 to produce a complex multi-dimensional concert touring stage set for Robbie Williams’ The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour. Photo: Getty
3. The Spice Girls
Production Park manufactured, integrated and delivered various pieces of staging for their reunion tour in 2019. Photo: Getty
4. Hugh Jackman
The Hollywood star was spotted perusing the local area, as the Production Park Studios team worked on ‘The Greatest Show’ - Hugh Jackman’s theatrical spectacular. Photo: getty