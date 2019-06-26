Kylie, Olly Murs and Take That tribute acts to liven up the stage at Pontefract Races family day

If you're looking for a family day out then this tribute act family day could be just the ticket.

As part of Pontefract Races' special racedays, there will be three tribute acts performing throughout the afternoon of Sunday, July 28, for all the family to enjoy.

Classic Kylie will be on stage from 11.50am-12.30pm followed by TotOlly Murs 12.40pm-1.20pm.

The first race of the day will be at 2pm, followed by Totally Take That performing some of the band's hits from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

It's also the 12th Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival, which kicks off at Ripon on Saturday, July 20, and concludes with this Ponte Family Day on July 28.

For more information and tickets, visit the website by clicking here.