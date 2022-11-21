Labrador's new lease of life after vet removes hefty 220g bladder stone

The Wakefield vets were stunned to discover the 10cm stone nestling among numerous others in the bladder of a nine-year-old Labrador when she was about to have an operation on an unrelated condition at Chantry Vets.

Senior hospital vet Fraser Reddick felt something firm in the abdomen when he gave Marley a pat while she was on the operating table at their 24-hour veterinary hospital in Brindley Way.

Upon further investigation, an ultrasound scan and x-ray confirmed Marley’s bladder contained a 220g stone, known as a urolith, measuring 10cm x 7cm x 5cm – the biggest Fraser has seen during 20 years as a vet.

Senior hospital vet Fraser Reddick, at Chantry Vets, with Marley and her owners Carol Thorpe and David Chappell - and the huge bladder stone.

The rock-like formations of minerals can develop due to factors such as high mineral content in food, genetic predisposition, deficiency of metabolism or secondary to infection in the bladder.

The stones were surgically removed, and Marley’s bladder was flushed out. She also had two lipomas – non-cancerous fatty tumours – removed as planned.

The ultrasound scanner and digital X-ray machine are some of the state-of-the-art equipment available at Chantry Vets’ flagship £1.6m veterinary hospital and enabled the team to operate on the same day as diagnosis.

Fraser said: “It is not uncommon to have a build-up of stones, but this is probably the biggest one I have seen in about 20 years of being a vet. It is massive. I am planning to make it into a paperweight!

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ultrasound scan and x-ray confirmed Marley’s bladder contained a 220g stone, known as a urolith, measuring 10cm x 7cm x 5cm.

“There were quite a lot of smaller stones which were still a fair size. Marley recovered well and went home the same day. She is brighter and comfortable and has been back in for two checks which showed she is doing well."

The remaining stones which together weighed 60 grams, have been analysed to determine their chemical composition and are a type of stone called Struvite.

Had the chance discovery not been made, the stones would have continued to cause cystitis, which is very uncomfortable, as well as risking more serious complications including obstruction, bladder rupture, sepsis and kidney damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marley is now back at her home just outside Wakefield with owners Carol Thorpe and David Chappell, enjoying a new lease of life.

Marley is recovering.

Carol, who has had Marley since she was seven months old, said: “When we got there and saw the big stone it was unbelievable. We were both mesmerized.

"They are actual stones like pebbles on a beach – and the size of them! Poor little Marley - they must’ve been weighing her down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There had been no signs apart from that she used to urinate little and often. We just thought that was to do with her getting older. Marley now has a new lease of life. She is a lot calmer. You can tell she is so different. She goes to urinate straight away, and she seems so much better in herself.