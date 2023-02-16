With major events coming up in the next few months, such as the Wakefield 10k Challenge and the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, bosses at the hospice have urged local people to consider pounding the pavements to support the vital work the charity does in the district.

The hospice has been providing care and support to local patients with life-limiting conditions, and their families, across Wakefield for over 30 years.

But, it can’t do that without the support of people and businesses – and running events are critical to fundraising efforts.

Help Wakefield Hospice keep on running by signing up for Wakefield 10K Challenge in March

Andrew Parlour is taking part in four races this year on behalf of the hospice which include a 10k, two marathons and a half marathon.

He said: “It would be great if we could get more people on board to run all four events for the hospice – I’m looking forward to getting started with the Wakey 10k this March.”

Director of Income Generation, Helen Knowles, said: “We know just how tough things are financially for everyone and we’re incredibly grateful for all the support we receive.

"Whether it’s simply through the entry fee or raising extra sponsorship, the annual running events are a vital source of income for us.

Or you could volunteer to run in the Great North Run, the London Marathon, or the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to raise funds for the hospice.

"The more people we can encourage to enter has a direct impact on the services we can offer. From all at Wakefield Hospice we wish Andrew the very best with his fantastic fundraising efforts.”

For those willing to don their trainers in 2023, opportunities include:

1. Wakefield 10K Challenge – Sunday March 19 at 9am.

This out and back run meets the needs of every level of runner. From serious club runners to corporate teams of four or more, those who want to get a bit fitter, or fun runners, this local course is on closed roads with lots of marshals and people lining the course to encourage everyone onto the finish.

Wakefield man Andrew Parlour will run four major events on behalf of the hospice in 2023.

2. 1K Family Fun Run - Sunday March 19 at 9am

This mini run is the perfect family opportunity to get outside, do something fun and raise some funds. It’s £2.50 for adults and £5 for children under 16.

3. London Marathon – Sunday April 23

The classic race in the capital is hugely over-subscribed. Wakefield Hospice has two spaces still available for anyone looking to enter. The minimum fundraising requirement is £2,000.

4. Rob Burrow’s Leeds Marathon – Sunday May 14

This inaugural marathon dedicated to Pontefract rugby league legend Rob Burrow will undoubtedly raise a lot of money for many causes across Yorkshire and beyond. Hospices like Wakefield provide a range of support for people suffering conditions like MND, including things like massage, physiotherapy, aromatherapy, as well as practical advice, family support and counselling. Wakefield Hospice has a few places in the Leeds Marathon with a £250 sponsorship. target.

5. Great North Run – Sunday September 10

Among the biggest races in the UK, attracting over 56,000 people, is the Great North Run. The hospice has places for the September event. Minimum fundraising of £350 is required.

