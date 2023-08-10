Ladies Day: Return of the glitz and glamour at Pontefract Races for Ladies Day 2023

If there is ever an excuse to buy a new glam outfit then Ladies Day at Pontefract Races is it!

The glitz and glamour returned to Pontefract yesterday with an array of hats, fascinators and stilettos, the ladies of Yorkshire really do dress to impress.

With excellent views of the course from all of the enclosures, the option of private boxes and hospitality packages, a selection of dining delights and drink outlets, it really was a great way to spend the day!

Here are 29 photos from the day – see if you can spot anyone you know!

1 . Ladies Day Ladies Day at Pontefract Races. Photo: SM Photo Sales

2 . Ladies Day Ladies Day at Pontefract Races. Photo: SM Photo Sales

3 . Ladies Day Ladies Day at Pontefract Races. Photo: SM Photo Sales

4 . Ladies Day Ladies Day at Pontefract Races. Photo: SM Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7