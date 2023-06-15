The pub, found on Carlton Street, shared the news on Facebook on Sunday in a long statement addressing closure.

The pub had been open for just over three years on the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the statement, the pub has been struggling with getting punters through the door due to the cost of living crisis.

The Market Tap, found on Carlton Street in Castleford, has closed its doors for good due to the cost of living crisis and reduced footfall.

In December 2020, the landlord of the pub, Rob Needham, said he wasn’t taking a wage after the tiered Covid-19 restrictions meant that the pub sat empty except for takeaways, click-and-collect pickups.

The pub thanked locals for supporting the team through lockdown and the pub’s brief stint as a can and bottle shop.

In the Facebook post, they wrote: “Well folks, that’s us done. Our time has come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After talks with the accountants we’ve had no option but to call it a day and cease trading with immediate effect so if you were planning on calling in today, apologies about that.

Rob Needham, of the Market Tap.

"We weathered a few storms in our short journey, receiving the keys to the building literally two weeks before covid struck. Unfortunately though, we are unable to weather this latest storm in the guise of a cost of living crisis and Castleford town being at the worst it’s been in decades, if not ever.

"That’s not to say we still don’t truly believe that Castleford will come through this rough patch, sometimes things have to get worse before they can get better. Fortunately we do see new independent businesses popping up, offering amazing things, so keep up the great work.

"Our dream of bringing a city style craft beer bar, serving the best breweries in the UK, was always a ballsy move. That’s not lost on us but it’s one we think we nailed. We’ve had some unbelievable beers brought into our humble town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And to think we’ve managed to sell pints at £16 before and people bought it! Who said there’s no money in Castleford!

"Scenes like above were quite common when we first opened and we had a brief moment where Cas was absolutely buzzing. The experience of walking down Carlton Street hearing all the chatter and laughter reverberating around the town centre was one to behold, and one we’ll never forgot.

"It also gave us a small window into what Castleford can, and will be. Unfortunately footfall is at an all time low so it’s time to close the doors.

"Thanks though folks. Thanks so much for supporting us. Supporting us through lockdowns. Supporting us when we had to have a brief stint at being a bottle/can shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporting us through the ludicrous lockdown legislation. We wouldn’t have made it this far without you, we appreciate every single one of you. And we’ve made so many new friends, which is a success in itself in our eyes.