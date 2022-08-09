Jenny and her daughter Iona started classes at Puddle Ducks together.

It all started when Jenny McClymont attended aqua natal classes when she was pregnant with her second daughter, Iona in 2013 at the Wakefield class.

Iona began swimming lessons at just a few months old and had a love for the water as soon as she started in floaties, where blowing bubbles became her favourite bath time activity.

Not only did Iona become a fabulous swimmer but Jenny became a poolside assistant before training to be a swim academy and aqua natal teacher.

Jenny said: “I have loved every minute of my Puddle Ducks journey, from my original customer experience to becoming a teacher.

“I was so inspired with everything I saw, and I just knew it was what I wanted to do.

“I joined Puddle Ducks initially as a poolside assistant and before I knew it, I was signing up to be a swim academy and aqua natal teacher.

“The training was amazing, and I loved teaching, both the children and the mums-to-be.

“What a journey, and it all started with taking my children to swimming lessons, albeit one was just a bump.”

Puddle Ducks teaches children, from birth to 10-years-old to swim independently and to love and respect the water.

Across the UK, the swim club teaches essential life skills and water safety to over 19,000 babies, toddlers, preschool and primary school children every week.

Faye Burrell, owner of Puddle Ducks Wakefield added: “Jenny and her family have been an amazing addition to our Puddle Ducks family over the years.

“Puddle Ducks offer swimming lessons from birth to ten years old and it has been amazing to see both their swimming progress over the years.

“Jenny is a fantastic teacher and it’s been brilliant to have Iona in our classes over the years.”

In Wakefield, the classes are held at Cedar Court Hotel in Calder Grove and St Wilfrid’s School in Featherstone.