Latest food hygiene ratings: 9 Wakefield restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways given new ratings

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

1. Scufflers Scufflers at 34 High Street, Castleford was given a score of FOUR out of five after an inspection on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

2. Denman Tea Rooms Denman Tea Rooms at 9-11 Shoe Market, Pontefract was given a score of FOUR out of five after assessment on July 28.

3. Jasmine Thai & English Cafe Jasmine Thai & English Cafe at 15-15a High Street, Ferrybridge, Knottingley was given the score of FOUR after assessment on July 26.

4. Waggon and Horses Waggon and Horses at 42 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.