News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The latest ratings given across Wakefield.

Latest food hygiene ratings: 9 Wakefield restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways given new ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been given to eight of Wakefield’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows, with one receiving just one out of five.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 1:33 pm

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

1. Scufflers

Scufflers at 34 High Street, Castleford was given a score of FOUR out of five after an inspection on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Denman Tea Rooms

Denman Tea Rooms at 9-11 Shoe Market, Pontefract was given a score of FOUR out of five after assessment on July 28.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Jasmine Thai & English Cafe

Jasmine Thai & English Cafe at 15-15a High Street, Ferrybridge, Knottingley was given the score of FOUR after assessment on July 26.

Photo: G

Photo Sales

4. Waggon and Horses

Waggon and Horses at 42 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.

Photo: G

Photo Sales
WakefieldFood Standards AgencyInspectors
Next Page
Page 1 of 3