Latest on Wakefield Trinity's Belle Vue redevelopment

Wakefield Trinity chairman John Minards and Ben Hall, Yorkshire area director for Morgan Sindall Construction.

Contractor Morgan Sindall Construction has already demolished the existing East Stand of the stadium and is constructing a new 2,600 seated stand including home and away player facilities, staff areas and concourses for fans and a large hospitality restaurant above.

A new 1,300 standing terrace will also be added to the North Stand with extensive external works including the formalisation of the existing car parking area also to be undertaken as part of the scheme, which was procured via the Pagabo Major Works framework.

The build programme has been designed around the club’s fixtures, with Trinity intending to have the flagship new East Stand to be fully functioning by summer 2023, in time for the club’s 150th anniversary year.

An apprentice site manager, who completed their studies at Wakefield College, is currently working on the project after gaining experience at Morgan Sindall Construction’s CAPA College scheme in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s strong relationship with the college will be enhanced with site visits and talks given to their construction course students throughout the project.

Following the completion of the new East Stand, an existing building to the south-east of the stadium will be refurbished as a Community Hub partnership with Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, the official charity of Wakefield Trinity.

Ben Steel, project manager for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “Belle Vue is a landmark in Wakefield and the East stand has been in use here for around 100 years.

"As a local business ourselves, it’s a real honour to help deliver the changes that will bring this historic stadium into the 21st century and will make fans of the Trinity proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity began playing at Belle Vue in the 1870s and, with Rugby League being founded in 1895, can claim to be the oldest Rugby League stadium in the world. It was immortalised in the 1963 film This Sporting Life.

John Minards, Chairman of Wakefield Trinity, said: “This is a truly historic moment in the history of Wakefield Trinity and the development underway is transformational for both the club and the community it serves.