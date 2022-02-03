Leaders' complacency blamed for scathing Ofsted report at Wakefield school

Greenhill Primary was given an inadequate rating - the lowest possible score - following a two-day inspection by the education watchdogs late last year.

The findings were published last week with scathing comments directed particularly at those in charge of the Eastmoor school.

It read: "Leaders have been too complacent. They have had the attitude of ‘everything is fine here’ in many aspects of the school’s work.

Greenhill was heavily criticised by inspectors.

"This attitude has undermined the safeguarding arrangements in the school. It has also led to leaders’ over-generous view of the quality of education.

"Leaders have not trained staff adequately on how to teach their subjects well.

"Leaders have relied on staff to give each other informal support and guidance. Teachers plan work for pupils around broad themes without enough focus on subject knowledge.

"Often, this work has little bearing on what has been taught in the past, so pupils do not build on their prior learning.

"Leaders have not thought carefully enough about the early years curriculum. Ambitions for children to develop spoken language are not realised.

"Leaders have not trained staff to encourage children to express their thoughts and feelings."

Despite the overall inadequate rating, there were the quality of the education offered only required improvement, as did personal development.

The behaviour and attitudes of pupils was also given a good rating.

Martin Fenton, headteacher at Greenhill Primary School, said: “We are disappointed with the findings of the Ofsted report and want to reassure parents and carers that we have already taken steps to make sure that improvements are made quickly.

“The Ofsted report praises the behaviour and attitude of our pupils, and we remain committed to providing the best learning environment and the high standard of education that all pupils deserve.”