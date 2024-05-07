Leading doctor and former pupil of Queen Elizabeth Grammar School dies aged 65

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harry Dalton, formerly Consultant Gastroenterologist at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, died at the age of 65, of metastatic oral (mouth) cancer.

He received his education at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield from 1970 – 1977 proceeding to Charing Cross Medical School London in London.

He qualified as a doctor in 1983 and then fulfilled a junior post at the former Clayton Hospital opposite his old school.

He completed specialist training in Gastroenterology at St James’ Hospital in Leeds. His career took him to hospitals in London, Oxford and then in 1994 to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske where he spent most of the rest of his working life.

Dr Dalton made innovative changes to the Gastroenterology service at Royal Cornwall Hospital, developing and expanding the endoscopy service in particular. He was one of the founders of a multidisciplinary Jaundice Hotline clinic which saw referred patients rapidly, with clinical assessment, laboratory investigation and radiology all performed on the same day. This was ground-breaking at the time and formed the basis of later studies.

He had a keen interest in medical education. He wrote several examination guides and a textbook of Gastroenterology. He played a leading role in the foundation of the new Peninsula Medical School in Devon and Cornwall.

He will be remembered most for his groundbreaking research on Hepatitis E establishing it was surprisingly common in the UK and was transferred to humans from pig products.

His charm, drive and unconventional approach led to his involvement with multiple international research groups and a worldwide travel itinerary.

It also led to a series of well-received publications, invitations to speak at specialist conferences and membership of expert bodies over the last two decades of his life.

Away from work, Dr Dalton was a keen cook, pianist, vegetable gardener, military historian, and above all, entertainer. People found him to be a stimulating, generous, provocative, kind friend and colleague. He was happiest at work.

He took early retirement in 2018. He never forgot his origins and in 2020-21 resided in the area before moving to Pewsey in Wiltshire. During the last phase of his life he experienced mental health issues and life became very difficult for him.

However, he began the road to recovery and his discovery of a personal, vital christian faith brought him strength and comfort – a key factor in helping put many challenges behind him.

He provided practical help for a number of charitable causes including the establishment of a new set of premises for the Leeds City Mission in connection with its work for marginalised people. It is poignant that his final illness occurred just as he was emerging from this challenging phase in his life.

He is survived by his ex-wife Gillian and four sons, three of whom are doctors.