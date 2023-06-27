Over 70 nominations were made across six categories - Making a Difference, Contribution to the Community, Promoting Learning Disability Awareness, Promoting Change, Most Creative, and Celebrating Achievements.

The awards were handed out by Wakefield Trinity players Mason Lino and Kelepi Tanginoa.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “I would like to say congratulations to all the winners and those nominated for an award. It is wonderful to be able to recognise your many incredible achievements.”

The Learning Disability Week awards winners.

The decision was also made to present an outstanding achievement award after one of the judges, Catherine Horbury, received an unprecedented number of nominations for her contribution to the learning disability community.

Her efforts were judged to reflect the core values of inclusivity and empowerment, leaving an enduring mark on the lives she touches.

One of her notable contributions was her instrumental support in improving the health of people in the local community. She played a crucial role in introducing a surgical pathway that makes sure everyone with a learning disability is listed for surgery within eight weeks.

She is also actively engaged in raising national awareness about this pathway, aiming to inspire other NHS trusts across the country to adopt similar measures.

Judge Catherine Horbury with her award for Outstanding Contribution.

Her involvement in the Learning Disability and Autism Partnership Board, self-advocacy groups, and the development of the Learning Disability Strategy has shown her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others, said the partnership.

Catherine said: “I am proud to be able to represent people from the community and show how people with learning disabilities have our own strengths - give us the opportunity and we can show you what we can do.”

Coun Cummings continued: “I would like to pay tribute to Catherine. She is a truly remarkable individual who has dedicated her life to empowering people with learning disabilities and advocating for their rights.

“Her efforts have been invaluable in promoting inclusivity and fostering a greater understanding and appreciation for the needs of individuals with learning disabilities.”

Catherine with her award and Wakefield Trinity players Mason Lino and Kelepi Tanginoa..

For more information on Learning Difficulty Week, visit: https://www.mencap.org.uk/LDWeek