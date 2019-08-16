Lee Gap Horse Fair to be held in West Ardsley

Gypsies, travellers, and equine enthusiasts will meet at West Ardsley to trade goods and livestock.

The first of the year’s two Lee Gap Horse Fairs will be held over August Bank Holiday at land off Baghill Road.

The event is open to everyone and organisers are hoping to attract around 4,500 visitors if the weather holds.

The fair will take place Saturday, August 24 and trading will run from 9am to 3pm.

Organisers said it is the oldest remaining charter fair in England.

The second Lee Gap Horse Fair of the year will be held Tuesday, September 17.