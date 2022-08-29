Leeds Festival death: Family pay tribute to teenage boy who died after falling ill at music festival

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Celino, from Worsley in the Manchester area, died yesterday (Sunday) after falling ill at the festival on Saturday night.

In a tribute his family said: “Our David was a beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character who lived every day at 110 per cent and who loved to spend time enjoying music with his friends.

"He had just received fabulous GCSE results, got into college, and had hoped to study computer science at a top university.

David Celino

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Leeds Festival was the highlight of his summer; ultimately it was to take his life in the most unfair, cruel and horrible way, and we are broken.”

Police enquiries into David’s death remain ongoing, and the force is continuing to support his family.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson of West Yorkshire Police, said yesterday that police are investigating whether David’s death was drugs-related.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died, and we have officers supporting them at this very difficult time,” she said.

“While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of enquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.