Run For All has announced that fundraising efforts ahead of the highly-anticipated charity race honouring Pontefract’s ex-Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow has surpassed the seven figure mark with just over a month to go until the event.

Rob, who was born in Pontefract and has daughters attending a local school, was diagnosed with MND following an incredibly successful career at Rhinos.

Since his retirement in 2019, along with the help of many other famous faces such as Kevin Sinfield, he has taken part in and inspired work to combat MND as well as increasing support for charities involved in the fight.

Burrow in action for Leeds Rhinos before his retirement in 2019

Inspired by former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield’s running challenges in recent years in support of his friend and team mate Rob, the race has motivated thousands of others to take on their own marathon challenge, whether it be the Motor Neurone Disease community or charity of their own choice.

This year’s marathon will raise funds for the two main partner charities; The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, as well as a host of other worthy causes.

Diagnosed with MND in December 2019, Rob and his family have continuously campaigned to raise awareness and funds to support everyone impacted by MND.

His latest goal is to realise the dream of a new MND Care Centre in Leeds that will bear his name and support people living with the condition and their families.

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield (Pictured stopping at Peoples Park, Halifax on the final day of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge) Kevin Sinfield, OBE commented on the milestone by saying: “The support for the MND community through the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has been fantastic"

This marathon is set to be among West Yorkshire’s biggest, brightest and most exciting running event in recent history.

Inspiring fundraisers, club runners and first timers are getting ready to lace up their trainers for the 26.2-mile challenge around Leeds on Sunday May 14.

Organisers say more than 12,000 runners are expected to hit the streets including entrants from as far as USA, Canada, South Africa and China.

The Marathon is being done in honour of former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow MBE( pictured with his wife Lindsey signing a book, and receiving the Honorary Freedom of the City of Leeds at a special meeting of Leeds City Council at Leeds Civic Hall) to raise money and awareness of MND. Picture Tony Johnson

"Through the event we are able to provide hope for a community that have been in the dark for so long. MND isn’t incurable, it’s just been underfunded, so to host a marathon in honour of my mate Rob and all those living with MND is incredible.

“We have to continue banging the drum for MND and I know that Sunday 14th May will be able to shine a fantastic light on this cruel disease,” he added

"It will hopefully provide a beacon of light for all those living with and affected by MND.”

To mark the occasion with one month to go until the event, a video featuring rugby league coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan, a former player and friend of Rob, has been released. Famous faces, including boxing star and Leeds native Josh Warrington and olympic champion, Jonny Brownlee, both make a cameo appearance.

Kevin Sinfield with Rob Burrow after completing his Extra Mile Challenge of 101 miles in under 24hrs.

The video shows Buchanan at the Rhino’s Headingley Stadium ground, where the race will start and finish and at various hotspots on course.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan added: “The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon runners are in for a tough but rewarding marathon route. From Yorkshire countryside to busy hotspots such as Headingley and Otley, the runners will experience the very best our city has to offer.

“The climb out of Otley mustn’t be underestimated, but with the help of the Marathon Motivators from Rothwell Harriers, the runners will be able to look back and be proud of their achievements.

“I already can’t wait for race day and to run the race, alongside my mates Rob and Kev. It will be a monumental day for our city and I know one that we will look back on in many years to come.”

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All – the not-for-profit sporting events company that stages the popular Leeds Half Marathon and Yorkshire Marathon.

A limited number of tickets have been released today for spectators wanting to be within the grounds at Headingley stadium.

Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow at the kick off of the Leeds 2023 Marathon

Spectators are advised to go to runforall.com to book tickets and find out more.

People are also able to enter for next years Marathon, with potential participants are encouraged to go to runforall.com to enter.

Next year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion, is also being planned to once more honour Rob Burrow. That event is due to take place on Sunday May 12, 2024.

Rugby League star Kevin Sinfield pictured having completed a 10k charity run - with former teammate Rob Burrow and Rob's family at the finish line