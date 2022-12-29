Leeds Rhinos icons Pontefract-born Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield granted Freedom of the City honour in Leeds

They will join illustrious names including Sir Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Alan Bennett and members of the great United side of the 1960s and 1970s as freemen of the city.

Leeds council say the honour recognises the “courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character” shown by Burrow and Sinfield, particularly in their campaign raising funds and awareness to fight motor neurone disease (MND). Burrow, an eight-time Grand Final winner for Rhinos, was diagnosed with the terminal illness three years ago.

Since then, his former teammate and captain Sinfield has raised millions of pounds for MND research through a series of gruelling challenges, including running seven ultra-marathons in as many days last month.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 23/11/2021 - Rugby League - Kevin Sinfield Extra Mile Challenge - Mattioli Woods Welford Road to Headingley Rugby Ground, England - Kevin Sinfield (r) with Rob Burrow after completing his Extra Mile Challenge of 101 miles in under 24hrs.

Councillors will meet on January 11 to formally approve the pair’s honorary freemen status.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Leeds Civic Hall the same afternoon, with their names being added to an engraved roll of honour in the building’s banqueting suite.

Mr Burrow said: “Having spent my entire adult life as part of the Leeds Rhinos family, it meant so much to me during my career to be able to bring joy to the people of Leeds with our success on the field.

“When you look down the distinguished list of previous recipients of this honour, it makes this acknowledgement from the city even more outstanding.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 23/11/2021 - Rugby League - Kevin Sinfield Extra Mile Challenge - Mattioli Woods Welford Road to Headingley Rugby Ground, England - Kevin Sinfield (r) meets Rob Burrow at the finish line after completing his Extra Mile Challenge of 101 miles in 24 hours.

“I am deeply humbled to receive it, especially alongside Kevin, a man who continues to set the example for all of us to follow.”

Mr Sinfield, who was this week confirmed as part of a new-look England rugby union coaching squad, was also “deeply honoured”.

“While it was a joy to bring sporting success to our city on the field, the way the people of Leeds in particular have shown their love and support for my friend Rob Burrow and his family since his MND diagnosis says everything about what a wonderful city Leeds is.

“I accept this award on behalf of all those people who have done so much for our community.”

Leeds City Council leader councillor James Lewis hailed Burrow and Sinfield as “very special people indeed”.

“The way Rob has responded to his illness has been humbling to see, while Kevin’s determination to support not only his friend but all those affected by MND has been hugely inspirational,” Lewis added.

Both players spent their entire rugby league career with Rhinos before going on to join the backroom staff.

“Kevin and Rob thoroughly deserve this accolade and it is fitting they should receive it together,” Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said.

“On the field, they were part of a golden generation at Leeds Rhinos that brought unprecedented success to the city along with national and global acclaim.

"However, even more impactful has been their work away from the rugby field. The inspiration Rob has offered since his MND diagnosis for so many with life-limiting illness has been incredible.