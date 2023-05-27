Leeds Rhinos issue statement after fake profile on social media makes false claim about club legend Rob Burrow

A fake profile set up on Facebook made an inaccurate post about the rugby league star, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

A Leeds Rhinos spokesperson said: “Please do not share any content on social media regarding Rob Burrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A fake account was set up today on Facebook to spread hateful news that is totally untrue and upsetting for the family.

Former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow MBE pictured with his wife Lindsey

"Rob is fine and looking forward to enjoying the bank holiday weekend with his family.

"We have reported the offensive to Meta and hope it will be taken down as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad