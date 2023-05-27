Leeds Rhinos issue statement after fake profile on social media makes false claim about club legend Rob Burrow
Leeds Rhinos have issued a statement after a false claim was made about club legend Rob Burrow on social media.
By Dominic Brown
Published 27th May 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 12:23 BST
A fake profile set up on Facebook made an inaccurate post about the rugby league star, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.
A Leeds Rhinos spokesperson said: “Please do not share any content on social media regarding Rob Burrow.
"A fake account was set up today on Facebook to spread hateful news that is totally untrue and upsetting for the family.
"Rob is fine and looking forward to enjoying the bank holiday weekend with his family.
"We have reported the offensive to Meta and hope it will be taken down as soon as possible.”