Leeds to Knottingley trains cancelled for a week after 'landslip' blocks lines

The operator have revealed that rail services services between Leeds and Knottingley will remain cancelled until next week after engineers observed "further deterioration" on the rail line following a landslip.

The disruption, which began on Sunday, is now expected to continue until March 19, the firm said, with rail replacement busses in operation.

Posting on X, external on Monday, Northern said Network Rail engineers had "observed further deterioration" on the track between Pontefract Monkhill and Knottingley.

Journey times are expected to be extended by 45 minutes with bus replacement services.

No further details have been released.

Other stops on the route affected by the cancellations include stations in Wakefield, Pontefract, Featherstone and Streethouse.

A spokesperson for Northern said: “Due to a safety inspection of the track between Pontefract Monkhill and Knottingley all lines are currently blocked. Services running through these stations have been cancelled, with disruption expected until Tuesday, 19 March.

"Rail replacement transport has been organised but customers are advised to check before they travel.”

Affected services are:

Leeds to Knottingley via Castleford - Services will only operate between Leeds and Pontefract Monkhill

Leeds to Knottingley via Wakefield - All services cancelled

Knottingley to Leeds via Castleford - All services cancelled

Knottingley to Leeds via Wakefield - Services will operate between Pontefract Monkhill and Leeds

Knottingley will not have any train services during this time.

During the cancellations, bus replacement services will operate as follows:

Pontefract Monkhill to Knottingley: 06.30, 07.40, and then 40 minutes past each hour until 21:40, then 22.45 and 23.59.

Knottingley to Castleford: 06.40, 07.10, 08.20, and then 20 past each hour until 21.20, then 22.25 and an additional 23.15 Knottingley stations to Glasshoughton and then setting down passengers as required for advertised stations to Leeds.

Additional rail replacement transport: 07.45 Goole, all stations to Knottingley, then setting passengers down as required for advertised stations to Leeds. 18.40 Pontefract Monkhill, all advertised stations to Goole. 19.45 Goole, all stations to Knottingley, then setting passengers down as required for advertised stations to Leeds. 23.00 Leeds, all advertised stations via Wakefield to Knottingley.