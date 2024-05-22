Leeds United sign Pontefract youngster for Academy after being scouted by both Manchester United and City

Bobby Mitchell officially signed his contract on Monday at Elland Road.

A football mad eight-year-old from Pontefract has officially signed with Leeds United.

Bobby Mitchell has joined The Whites, after being scouted by both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Bobby, a pupil at The Rookeries Junior and Infant School, has continuously shone in the game after first starting during lockdown.

Proud dad, and Leeds supporter, Shaun, said: “He started playing during lockdown when he was just about to turn six.

Bobby was awarded the Leeds United u8s Players' Player of the Season 2023/2024 on Monday along with being handed his team shirt.

"His grandad bought him and his brother, Teddy, goalposts and a football to play with in the garden.

"He was just having a kickabout and really enjoyed it.”

Hearing local team Pontefract Collieries playing on a field nearby, Shaun took Bobby to watch.

"He was in his kit and he joined them on the pitch – he tore everyone to bits,” Shaun said.

Bobby lives for football.

"They played him for the last five games and he scored 23 goals.”

Hearing of the talent, scouts from Manchester United, Manchester City as well as Leeds United, watched him play and all wanted to snap him up.

Shaun said: “I begrudgingly agreed for him to go to Manchester United, where he played for 10 weeks.

"Then he went to Manchester City for a week and onto Leeds where he’s been ever since.

Bobby's Leeds United shirt.

Bobby also plays Grassroots football for Pontefract Colliery.

Last year, Leeds offered him a pre-contract and Bobby, who is currently playing for the u8s, officially signed at Elland Road on Monday, ready to take to the pitch for the u9s.

"He doesn't do anything else but play football,” Shaun said.

"If he hasn't got a ball at his feet, he’s playing FIFA on the Playstation.