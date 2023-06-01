Caravans and vehicles are understood to have been moved onto playing fields near to a children’s playground on Wednesday afternoon (May 31).

The park remains open to the public.

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s service director for communities, said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers in Thornes Park.

Wakefield Council has confirmed it is to take legal action over a traveller camp in Thornes Park.

“We have visited the site and have started legal action to try and move them on as quickly as possible.”

Thornes Park is registered as a Grade II listed historic park and garden.

Ian Deighton, chair of Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes Parks (CHaT), said: “This is not vacant land.

“It is operational land that is need for the people of Wakefield. It is a shame that this has happened in the half term school holidays.

“A lot of investment has gone into the children’s playground recently and we hope it doesn’t stop young people enjoying it.”

Mr Deighton said there had been other illegal encampments recent years but at different locations within the park.

He added: “We have seen it happen in the car park near to the lake before but not on the football fields.