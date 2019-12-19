Leisure centre given £175K for makeover

A leisure centre will be given a makeover with more than £175,000 due to be spent.

The swimming pool and sports hall on Kippax’s Station Road will have new changing rooms fitted as well as new signs and decorated inside and out.

Kippax Leisure Centre having �175k spent on it.'Adrian Jones, Cllr Mirelle Midgley, Michaella Biscomb (Kippax Parish Council), Cllr Mary Harland, Cllr James Lewis.

It comes after £150,00 was secured by contributors, including Leeds City Council, while Kippax Parish Council will add an additional £25,000.

Leeds City Council’s war member, Councillor James Lewis, said: “This is a welcome upgrade to our invaluable leisure centre and guarantees the future for the centre for many years to come. What’s special about this project is our close work with the parish council, the swimming club and residents to increase to make sure we are meeting local needs.

“I look forward to seeing the finished improvements next year and I’m sure my residents in and around Kippax will too.

“We will continue to work with local people in the future to work on the programme at the centre as well as promoting activities at centre to get more people involved and keeping fit.”

Francis Kelly, chair of Kippax Parish Council, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the improvements to Kippax Leisure Centre.

“The centre is an asset to both our local community and our surrounding villages, as evidenced by the regular feedback we receive.

“It has been great to work alongside our ward councillors, leisure centre staff and visitors and local villagers on these plans and we are passionate about ensuring these updates are just the first step in encouraging more people to enjoy the centre and live active healthy lifestyles.”

Work has started on the upgrade and is expected to be finished by early spring.