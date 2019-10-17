Leon is Strictly the best as he sets his sights on becoming a world champion

A budding Billy Elliot has danced his way to the top of the UK rankings and is already setting his sights on becoming a world champion.

Leon Norfolk from Castleford is just nine-years-old and has picked up more medals than any other competitor in his age group this year, including four during the recent UKA’s Medalist of the Year competition in Blackpool.

Leon Norfolk won four trophies during a big dance tournament in Blackpool.

The Half Acres Primary school pupil landed the age group titles for best ballroom dancer, classical ballroom, modern sequence and Latin.

He is currently dancing at bronze grade set by the dancing body, the UKA Dance.

He plans to take examinations to work his way up through to gold standards as he progresses.

His proud grandmother, Heather Dunnill said: “He is one of the top three in Britain and that’s official, he has won more medals than anyone else.

Leon Norfolk won four trophies during a big dance tournament in Blackpool.

“If he ever comes third or second he gets quite upset with himself and wants to know what he did wrong so he can put it right.

“Leon is very dedicated already and there can’t be many nine-year-olds as focussed as him.

“He dances six times a week and also plays rugby for Lock Lane U9s.

“He knows already that he wants to dance across the world and become a world champion.”

Taking his first tentative dancing steps at the tender age of just three, his grandmother says he was “born into dancing” with his mother, Kerry, running Pontefract’s Passion 4 Dance school which he also attends.

“He started at the age of three doing the Cha Cha in the kitchen with me,” added Heather.

“He was four-and-a-half when he had his first lesson and he just adores dancing.

“It makes me cry when I watch him.

“When he does the Tango it reduces me to tears every time because he’s so good at it.

“We are all just so proud of him.”