Lewis, 9, completes 'One Peak Wander' challenge for Martin House Children's Hospice

Lewis Parkinson, aged 9, from Stanley completed the 'One Peak Wander' challenge organised by Martin House Children's Hospice.

The youngster from Stanley completed the challenge, organised by the hospice, on June 12, which involved him climbing 2,277ft to the top of one of the Yorkshire Three Peaks, Pen-Y-Ghent.

Proud mum, Emma, said: "The walk took just under four hours and was challenging at times as it was a really hot day.

"In the weeks leading up to the challenge, we set up a fundraising page and Lewis has raised over £600 for the hospice.

Lewis climbed 2,277 feet to the top of one of the Yorkshire 3 Peaks, Pen-Y-Ghent.

"Friends, family, neighbours, and even people we don't know from the local community have donated and we are really overwhelmed by the support shown by people."

All the money raised will be donated to Wetherby based Martin House Children's Hospice, which aims to help children and young people with life limiting conditions, along with their families, to live well and fully, offering the best possible end of life care and support to the family in bereavement.

Emma said: "Altogether, all those who took part in the challenge have raised over £34,000 for the hospice, which will allow for their community team to provide essential practical and emotional support to over 300 families."

Last year, the community team provided over 969 hours of bereavement support to families, including one-to-one counselling and group sessions for parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters.

Because of Lewis' fundraising, the hospice can be there for families who may need emergency help, or provide a protected space for more families to receive respite care.

Emma said: "Supporting Martin House has always been important to me as I used to complete sponsored running events for them when I was a child.

"The support the charity provides to familes at the worst times of their lives is incredible and we are really proud of Lewis and the amount of money he has raised to help the hospice.

"There are many ways in which people can support the hospice, either by becoming a regular donor, volunteering, independent fundraising or taking part in the various events organised by the hospice each year.