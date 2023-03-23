Our House, the first dedicated sober space for Wakefield’s LGBT+ community, aims to provide a safe venue for the local LGBTQ+ community to relax, socialise, shop and enjoy coffee..

Several community groups are already making use of the space with plans to start a monthly LGBTQ+ book club and film night already underway.

Our House Centre Co-ordinator, Lucy Brown, said: “After a fantastic launch day, Our House is well and truly open. It’s great to see members of the community enjoying the space and there’s plenty to look forward to over the coming months.”

Along with providing a safe environment for LGBTQ+ people in the city, the centre has also partnered with Leeds-based queer indie bookshop, The Bookish Type, to sell LGBTQ+ books from the premises.

In addition, indie creatives are also stocking their wares in the Our House shop, offering an array of goods including badges, stickers, t-shirts and art prints.

Christene Backhouse, Chairperson of TransWakefield commented at the launch: “Having Our House in Wakefield with the resources it provides such as the cafe and the queer bookshop is brilliant. It’s really warm, it’s really friendly. For TransWakefield, it’s not our house, it’s our home.”

Coffee shop, Recent Beans, which has just opened their second roastery on Westgate in Wakefield, are supplying freshly roasted coffee beans to the centre.

All of the profits from the coffee and gifts that are sold are reinvested back into initiatives that support LGBTQ+ people.

The Our House Cafe and Shop at 96 Kirkgate is currently open on Thursday and Friday between 10am and 5.30pm, Saturday between noon and 5:30pm, and Sunday between noon and 4pm.

The venue can also be booked for private events.