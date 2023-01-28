Kickboxing coach Liam’s body was found at Stanley Ferry following intensive police searches of the River Calder in Wakefield.

He was reported missing from his home on December 30 when family and friends became concerned that they had not heard from him for two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His body was recovered by police divers on Tuesday January 24, following reports that a man had been seen acting erratically near the Hepworth Gallery on December 28.

Liam Hinchliffe

West Yorkshire Police said: “The death of Liam Hinchliffe is being treated as a sudden but not suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner and officers continue to support Liam’s family