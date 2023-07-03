Lib Dems bid to become Wakefield Council opposition group after resignation of Tory councillor

Coun Peter Girt made the statement after another Conservative councillor resigned from the party to sit as an independent.

Coun Ray Massey, councillor for Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton, last week said he made the decision due to ‘bickering and infighting’ within the local Tory group.

Four Conservative members on the local authority have quit the group since November.

Wakefield Council's Lib Dem group members Rachel Speak (left), group leader Pete Girt (centre) and Adele Hayes (right)

The Tories now have just six councillors on the local authority after losing four at the local elections in May.

Coun Girt, who represents Knottingley ward, said: “The constant stream of resignations from the Conservative camp is a clear sign of a party in turmoil.

“It reflects a lack of leadership and a disregard for the communities they are supposed to represent.

“Wakefield Council and residents across our towns deserve better opposition than this constant instability and infighting from the Conservatives”

Coun Girt said was inviting “like-minded individuals who share liberal values” to join his group.

Labour strengthened its grip on the council at the elections and now hold 49 of 63 seats.

The Liberal Democrats have three seats.

The number of independent councillors now stands at five.

He added: “These resignations highlight the deep-rooted issues within the Conservative Party, both locally and nationally.

“It is evident that they are more focused on internal power struggles than on serving the people they were elected to represent.

“The Wakefield Liberal Democrats, on the other hand, stand as a strong and united force with a clear vision for the future.

“The Liberal Democrats are dedicated to working tirelessly for the people who elected us.

“We prioritise listening to our constituents and making decisions that genuinely benefit our communities.”

