The budget supermarket chain said today that it plans to open its Kingsway store on Thursday November 10.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding whilst we have carried out these improvement works.

"We first opened our store in Ossett over 14 years ago and we are delighted to be able to open the store once again to deliver an enhanced shopping experience for our existing and future customers.”

The Lidl store, on Kingsway, Ossett, is set to reopen next month.

The new supermarket forms part of the company's ongoing £1.3bn investment across the country in 2021 and 2022.

The opening times of the revamped store will be 8am-10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am-5pm on Sunday,

The store has been closed since August 3.

In February, the retailer submitted a planning application to Wakefield Council to refurbish and extend the store.

The plan stated that 32 of the store's 144 parking spaces would be wiped out to make way for the extension.

The scheme also involved closing off the eastern access point to the car park, with driving customers diverted to an entrance on the opposite side.

In 2016, the store was controversially given permission to knock down four neighbouring homes to expand the store's car park by 47 spaces.