The four-year-old got in touch with the Lidl team via her mum to ask if she could officially open the store today, for her fourth birthday – which happened to fall on the same day.

The store team were delighted to welcome Willow and her mum, and presented her with her very own ‘Lidl Superstar’ high visibility jacket for the occasion, along with a couple of extra presents.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “We were delighted to have Willow, our very own Lidl superfan, join us on her 4th birthday to help us open the doors to the store and help us welcome customers back.

It was a day to remember for a Lidl superfan Willow as she officially opened the newly refurbished store in Ossett.

"She did an absolutely smashing job cutting the ribbon, and we can’t wait to see her back in store soon.”

As part of the refurbishment works, the store on Kingsway now has a larger sales area to deliver a new in-store bakery as well as an extra aisle to bring even more of the discounter’s affordable produce at a time when household budgets are facing increasing pressure.

The supermarket has also been updated to provide a new customer toilet with baby changing facilities.

The opening times of the newly revamped store are 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am–5pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new-look Lidl officially opened its doors today.

A spokesperson saidL "We first opened our store in Ossett over 14 years ago and we are delighted to be able to open the store once again to deliver an enhanced shopping experience for our existing and future customers.”

The opening times of the newly revamped store will be between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 5pm on Sunday

As part of the refurbishment works, the store in Ossett will now have a larger sales area to deliver a new in-store bakery as well as an extra aisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl fan Willow officially cut the ribbon.