Life saving equipment stolen from outside Pontefract School

The potentially life-saving piece of equipment and the locked cabinet it was housed in were ripped off the wall and carried away by a thief who was caught on CCTV but has not yet been identified.

The defibrillator was donated by homes developer Redrow Homes two years ago. It was installed outside the school building, in Harewood Avenue, so the whole community had access to the device.

The school raised £800 so it could be mounted in a special cabinet on the wall and wired into the emergency services network.

theft: Natalie Godfrey and pupils Miles ,Ethan, Betsy, Isabella and Theodore.

Head teacher Natalie Godfrey said she was shocked by the theft and added: “We are not even sure why it was stolen, as far as we know it has no value to anyone else.”

The school, which has 86 pupils aged two-four years-old is planning on launching a fundraising campaign to replace the equipment and Ms Godfrey has already been approached by individuals and businesses who want to help.

Ms Godfrey said: “I hope the person who stole the defibrillator never has need of it for themselves or their family.

“It was a vital piece of equipment for the community and it is sad that someone has taken it upon themselves to steal it for no good reason.”

A database of defibrillators in the UK can be found at defibfinder.uk Anyone needing one in an emergency should call 999 and the operator will direct them to the nearest one.

Some are available 24 hours a day while others in offices and other workplaces can only be accessed at certain times.

Defibrillators in Pontefract

According to the app defibfinder.uk there are currently nine defibrillators in the Pontefract area.

Tesco Cornmarket (public - varied times)

Haribo (public - 24/7)

A1 Football Factory Skinner Lane (public - varied times)

Taylor Wimpey, Sowgate and Stumpcross Lane (restricted access)

Holy Family And St Michaels Catholic Primary School (public - 24/7)

Carleton Community Centre The Grange (public- 24/7)

Pontefract Crematorium (public - 24/7)