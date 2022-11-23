Every year the community comes together to join the Light up a Life appeal held by The Prince of Wales Hospice.

The appeal, hosted by the hospice in Pontefract, allows people to remember a loved one at Christmas by dedicating a light and join one of the special services of remembrance.

The services are particularly poignant for appeal and hospice supporters the Thwaite family who experienced first-hand how The Prince of Wales Hospice relies so heavily on support from the community, after their much loved mum and grandma, Gail Thwaite, was admitted as a patient.

The service of remembrance is an event held by the hospice each year to remember those no longer with us

Gail’s daughter, Amanda said: “When mum was admitted to the hospice, as soon as we got to the hospice there was an instant feeling of peace.

"The doctors and nurses were just amazing, they treated mum with so much dignity and respect, even after she had died.

" We only wish we could have got mum to the hospice sooner so she could have had a better last few days. Mum loved Christmas time. We invite others to get involved with this fantastic appeal to remember someone they have lost.”

The services of remembrance are an opportunity to join together and reflect on memories of loved ones through music, readings, and lighting of candles.

The Prince Of Wales hospice will be hosting its "Light Up A Life" rembrance events

They will be held at:

St Mary Magdalene, Altofts - Sunday December 4 at 3pm

Holy Cross Church, Airedale - Wednesday December 7 at 7pm

The Prince of Wales Hospice Gardens - Saturday December 10 at 3pm

Emma Dunnill, Legacy and In Memory Fundraiser, added: “Light up a Life is a perfect way for people to remember loved ones this Christmas.

"Whether this is through dedications or by attending one of our services of remembrance. I invite members of the local community to get involved with this fantastic appeal and show their support for their local hospice.”

If you would like to dedicate a light in memory of a loved one this Christmas, complete a dedication form (available on the Prince Of Wales Hospice Website) and send it with your donation to The Prince of Wales Hospice, or visit www.pwh.org.uk/light.