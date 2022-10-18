FUTURES is a 50-metre-long corridor of light that will provide visitors with a unique environment to have optimistic thoughts about the future as they are surrounded by their own reflections and immersed in a world of moving sound and light.

A sequence of mirrored LED posts that undulate along the walkway will be placed to stretch and confuse perception of distance and space.

The world renowned design duo behind the piece, Helen Swan and Chris Carr of Lucid Creates, are known for creating huge audio-visual experiences and stages.

The piece will be found on the steps outside Wakefield Cathedral as part of the light trail for Light Up Wakefield and will become a crossroads of mirror and light when at Pontefract Castle.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re very excited to be welcoming a piece this exciting as part of Light Up this year.

"The programme for 2022 has evolved into a city centre trail, bringing quality light installations to various parts of the city, and ensuring that footfall from the event benefits local businesses.”

Other light art pieces on the trail include Studio Vertigo’s Spin Me a Yarn which will be visible at the Art House and Designs in Air’s Bezerker, an inflatable monster keeping an eye over the city.

Originally collaborating as stage designers, Swan and Carr took to experimenting with light, sound and materials during the first lockdown, to create public art experiences that could combat the loneliness and negativity towards the future.

Helen Swan said: “I was aware how negative my thoughts and the messaging in the media had become. We can’t make positive change when we are incapacitated by worry.

"This work offers a space in which people can come together to be immersed in a positive mindset. Positive mindsets encourage positive action!

"It is a reminder that if we unite in positivity, we can create a great future for individuals, society and the planet.”

The festival will take place from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20 in Wakefield city centre and November 25 – 26 at Pontefract Castle.