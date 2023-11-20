Light Up Wakefield: Spectacular light trail returns to shine over the city centre

Light Up Wakefield was back in the city centre at the weekend with three days of light installations, street food, Christmas market and street entertainers.

Visitors could see the city in a whole new light by following the spectacular light trail over the weekend, including LEAP, by imitating the dog and an array of incredible light installations including The Glasshouse by Wayne Sables, and Beautiful Hazards by Richard William Wheater lighting up the windows of Theatre Royal.

Visitors to The Hepworth Wakefield were in for a treat with Nectary, created by artist Alison Smith and scientist Dr Chris Hassall, which invited visitors to experience the viewpoint of a pollinating insect in huge glowing flowers.

Once the trail has was explored, visitors were able to enjoy a selection of crafts, gifts and treats from traders at the Christmas craft and gift market in a festive marquee.

The event also saw the return of the popular tipi bar, giving people the opportunity to grab a drink and listen to live music.

Fettle & Fable Theatre also presented a newly created walkabout show The Usherette and her shadow show ‘Eek’ along with more craft activities and even a chance to meet an elf at the indoor marquee in the precinct.

1 . Meet an elf There was lots of festive fun in Wakefield city centre. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Light Up Wakefield There were some spectacular installations to see. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Light Up 2023 An array of incredible light installations. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales