News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Lindsey & Rob: Living With MND: New documentary to air this week

A new ITV documentary following Rob and Lindsey Burrow will be broadcast this week.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

Lindsey & Rob: Living with MND follows Rob and Lindsey Burrow as she fits in marathon training with working and family life, helping to look after the couple’s three children.

The programme, which is part of the Tonight series, will also look at the impact of MND.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ITV Tonight tweeted: “Since his diagnosis in 2019, rugby league legend Rob Burrow has been battling Motor Neurone Disease, with wife Lindsey by his side.

Most Popular

"ITV Tonight follows Lindsey Burrow as she fits in marathon training with working and family life, whilst exploring the wider impact of this debilitating and terminal disease."

Since his diagnosis in 2019, rugby league legend Rob has been battling Motor Neurone Disease, with wife Lindsey by his side.

Last month Lindsey took part in the first ever Leeds marathon - one that saw memorable footage of Rob being carried over the finish line by his friend and former Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield, an image that travelled across the globe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tonight programme follows Lindsey in the run up to the 26-mile challenge, seeing her juggle training with working and looking after her family and the big run itself.

The new documentary will be shown on ITV1 tomorrow night. SWNSThe new documentary will be shown on ITV1 tomorrow night. SWNS
The new documentary will be shown on ITV1 tomorrow night. SWNS

So far, Lindsey has raised more than £102,000 towards a new MND centre in Leeds.

The documentary also looks at the wider impact of MND.

Lindsey & Rob: Living With MND will be shown on Thursday, June 8 at 8.30pm on ITV1.

Related topics:Rob BurrowMNDITVMotor Neurone DiseaseLeedsKevin Sinfield