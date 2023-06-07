Lindsey & Rob: Living with MND follows Rob and Lindsey Burrow as she fits in marathon training with working and family life, helping to look after the couple’s three children.

The programme, which is part of the Tonight series, will also look at the impact of MND.

ITV Tonight tweeted: “Since his diagnosis in 2019, rugby league legend Rob Burrow has been battling Motor Neurone Disease, with wife Lindsey by his side.

"ITV Tonight follows Lindsey Burrow as she fits in marathon training with working and family life, whilst exploring the wider impact of this debilitating and terminal disease."

Last month Lindsey took part in the first ever Leeds marathon - one that saw memorable footage of Rob being carried over the finish line by his friend and former Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield, an image that travelled across the globe.

The Tonight programme follows Lindsey in the run up to the 26-mile challenge, seeing her juggle training with working and looking after her family and the big run itself.

The new documentary will be shown on ITV1 tomorrow night. SWNS

So far, Lindsey has raised more than £102,000 towards a new MND centre in Leeds.

The documentary also looks at the wider impact of MND.