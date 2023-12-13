A Wakefield teenager will be cutting 12 inches off her hair to raise money for charity.

Daisy Williamson, who is 14 and has autism, will be cutting her hair later this month to donate it to the Little Princess Trust where it will be made into a wig for children with cancer.

Daisy's mum, Sylvia Williamson, said that as part of her autism Daisy can struggle with sensory overload, making her sensitive to loud noises, touch and smell. This makes hair washing and hair management very stressful and complex for her.

Daisy has been slowly building up her confidence having her hair trimmed, with the help of hairdresser Lorraine Evans from Bespoke Hair Creations in Wakefield.

Daisy's hair before donating it to the Little Princess Trust

Over the course of a year, she became more familiar with the salon environment, and coped well having her hair trimmed.

Sylvia said Lorraine, who has been Sylvia’s hairdresser for six years, recognises how to make Daisy comfortable, such as not to overwhelm or check in on Daisy if she shuts down and goes quiet.

Sylvia said: “Her patience and kindness is second to none.

“She’s a natural with kids and she’s a very positive person. That personality shining through is what helps Daisy.”

Daisy's hair before the cut

After coming across the work of The Little Princess Trust on Sylvia's phone, Daisy asked her mum if she could donate her hair to the charity.

Sylvia said that Daisy will be able to give the gift of hair to another child while also reducing the stress of hair maintenance for herself.

Sylvia said: “She’s able to navigate through a world that’s complicated and find an opportunity to give to others.”

As part of the donation to the Little Princess Trust, Daisy has also set up a Just Giving page for the charity, which has already exceeded its goal of £100.

The Little Princess Trust was set up in 2005 to provide children who have lost their hair with wigs made from donated hair. It also funds research in new and better treatments for paediatric cancers.

The cut is due to take place on December 20 at Bespoke Hair Creations in Wakefield.