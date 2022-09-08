Liz Truss PM delivers speech from Downing Street following Queen Elizabeth's death
The Prime Minister has given a statement from Downing Street to confirm that Prince Charles will take the title of King Charles III following the Queen’s death this afternoon.
Speaking outside Number 10, Ms Truss said: “We are all devastated.
“It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”
Ms Truss, who was appointed as Prime Minister by the Queen on Tuesday, paid tribute to Britain’s longest serving monarch describing the Queen as the “rock on which modern Britain was built” and revealed that she was a “personal inspiration” to her.
She said: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.
“In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.
“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.”
Ms Truss added: “Britain is the great country it is today thanks to her. She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure.”
She said the title the new King will take, King Charles III and said the country must now come together to support him and offer our “loyalty and devotion”.
She ended her statement with the words: “God save the King.”