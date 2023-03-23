Local elections 2023: 21 Wakefield seats up for election - make sure you're registered to vote

Residents have until midnight on April 17 to make sure they are registered, in order to vote.

On Thursday, May 4, a third of Wakefield Council seats – 21 in total – are up for election.

Residents have until midnight on April 17 to make sure they are registered, in order to vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If people are going to be on holiday, working away from home or find it difficult to get to a polling station they can apply for a postal or proxy vote.

But they must first ensure they are registered to vote, before making an application.

The deadline to apply for a new postal vote or a new postal proxy vote, or to make changes to existing postal or proxy postal votes is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

Anyone needing help should call 01924 305023 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline for new proxy vote applications (not postal proxy or emergency proxies) is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Application forms for proxy and postal votes are available at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voter

It is quick and simple to register by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

People will need their date of birth and National Insurance number to be able to register. They can also opt to have their details excluded from the ‘open register’, meaning that the information cannot be used for direct marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Marshall, Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “It is important that everyone eligible is registered to vote because banks, building societies and loan companies, use the register to verify the address of applicants before approving loans and bank accounts.”

Anyone who has moved house recently, or changed other details, may not be registered correctly so should contact Electoral Services to check by calling 01924 305023 or emailing [email protected]

Those aged 16 and 17 can also register to vote so that they will be eligible to vote in the next election after their 18th birthday.

Photographic identification is now required to vote at a polling station, this includes passports, driving licences, bus passes and disabled badges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of all acceptable documents is available at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.